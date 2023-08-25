4 ASC women share thoughts on Women’s Equality Day

Editor’s note: Women make up almost 19 percent of the total Army and 38 percent of the Army's Civilian workforce. There are currently 72 women general officers, 96 chief warrant officer 5s, and 810 sergeants major across the force. The Army works to ensure service members and their eligible family members are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so from anywhere in the world. The legacy of the brave women who have served -- and will continue to serve -- in the U.S. Army further inspire Americans to strive for equality. – U.S Army



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- August 26 is Women’s Equality Day, which signifies the day of passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing all American women the right to vote. The U.S. Army Sustainment Command is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace where all Soldiers and Civilians can thrive regardless of gender.



The following are responses to questions pertaining to Women's Equality Day from four women ASC team members:



Jody Fasko

Deputy Chief of Staff

U.S. Army Sustainment Command

19 Years federal service, four with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade in Germany



• What does Women’s Equality Day mean to you? For me, it’s an opportunity to reflect and acknowledge the progress the United States has made over the years to create an inclusive environment for women both in and out of the workplace.



• What woman or women do you look up to in your life? Why? It may sound cliché, but I have to say my mom. Her favorite saying is ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice,’ and that’s how she lives her life. She taught me to believe in myself and my capabilities, encouraging me to go after my dreams. She believes in working hard, taking care of the people around her, and doing what’s right even when no one’s looking.



• What accomplishment or accomplishments are you most proud of? My proudest moments are those in which I have been able to successfully coach and mentor others through challenging situations. Hearing the feedback that I have made a difference for someone is extremely rewarding.



• What’s the biggest change in our time that you would like to see for women? I just want to see women continue to be afforded fair opportunities to go after their goals whether professionally or otherwise; that it’s no longer an area that’s in doubt, but rather just common place and accepted.



Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Tavai Knight

Senior Geospatial Engineer

G-2 (Intelligence), U.S. Army Sustainment Command

13 years as a Soldier, one year with ASC



• Women’s Equality Day represents the beginning of a new era of vision and opportunity for American women. It’s a day we can celebrate how far we have come as women in this great nation.



• The woman I look up to in my life is my mother, Fa’apala (Lisa) Mose. I’ve never met a stronger woman in my lifetime and doubt I ever will. She raised four of us, on her own, as a young immigrant, no family to rely on, working her way to the top of the retail industry in one of the most expensive states, Hawaii. Everyone who knows her is in awe of her faith, strength, and determination. I pray I can be half the woman she is.



• I am most proud of my success in life so far. When I was young, I never thought for a second that I would have a husband, children, or a steady career that I enjoy. Growing up in Hawaii, the word success to me meant having enough money to pay your bills and being able to create opportunity for your children. Looking back now, I am very successful.



• I would like to see women preserve, celebrate and encourage our special and unique roles as women. I think that it is easy to get lost in the ‘pursuit’ of equality. I see more and more women competing against each other, against men, ultimately getting lost in the competition and losing sight of what’s important. I think supporting each other, rooting for each other and being proud of what makes us different while celebrating what we all have in common and the breakthroughs we achieve as women are critical. The story of how we get to success is just as important as being successful.



Stephanie Henry

Director, Logistics Readiness Center-Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois

404th Army Field Support Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington

24 years federal service, 20 with ASC



• This day not only commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, it’s a day we can pause to reflect, remember, and celebrate the rights and freedoms of women and girls in this country and realize how far we have come to providing the foundation for a just, prosperous, and inclusive society.



• There are two women that have impacted my life: Clara Powell (mother) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Supreme Court Justice). When I think of resiliency, strength, and courage, I think of these two ladies. My mother instilled in me to never let adversity be the reason you did not succeed. And, Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg. I mostly admire her because she stands up for women rights, fights for the poor and other groups and issues that are marginalized.



• My major accomplishments in life are having the opportunity to serve in the United States Army, serving in positions of influence in my community to give back; obtaining a master’s degree; having a successful marriage; and raising three wonderful grown adult children.



• More women of all nationalities serving in leadership roles and positions of influence across all services, major corporations, and local, state, and federal government agencies.



Maj. Jessica L.M. Carr

Commander, U.S. Army Sustainment Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company

12 years as Soldier, just arrived at ASC



• Women’s Equality Day to me is a day of reverence and remembrance of the trailblazing women who fought and continue to fight for our rights and awareness of challenges women continue to face. It is also a reminder of the work that we must continue to do to achieve true equity and equality.



• The women that inspire me are my bloodline and cultural ancestors that made and continue to make the sacrifices for their families and communities, who displayed/display strength and courage through adversity, and accomplished/accomplish great things despite those adversities.



• I am most proud of my accomplishments of being a mother to my intelligent 4-year-old son and my resiliency. Being a mother is an amazing and challenging experience. My son inspires me to continue to learn and grow and to do my part in making this world a better place for him and his future. Like many, I have experienced trials and tribulations over the course of my life; however, with God’s strength, I overcame every obstacle. I am proud of my ability to approach each day with my best despite the obstacles that confront me.



• The biggest change in my time that I would like to see for women (and all people) is equitable treatment for all. While equality served as a monumental stepping stone in equal opportunities and rights for women, a gap remains in opportunity fairness. Equitable treatment would further enhance the systematic changes needed by considering barriers and leveling the playing field to ensure fair opportunities.

