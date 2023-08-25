Navy meets Army history as Sailors pay visit to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Navy Sailors who were at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 2023 Global Medic exercise...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Navy Sailors who were at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 2023 Global Medic exercise visit the Fort McCoy History Center on Aug. 24, 2023. More than 150 Sailors visited the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area on Aug. 24 for some recreation fun on the installation after the exercise. It was one of the largest groups to visit the Fort McCoy historical area in 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

More than 150 Sailors who were supporting the 2023 Global Exercise at Fort McCoy made a special afternoon visit Aug. 24 to the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area.



Despite outside temperatures hovering about 90 degrees Fahrenheit, more than 150 Sailors visited the Commemorative Area for some post-exercise recreation fun.



The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts that make up the Commemorative Area.



The area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story, said Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell, who hosted the visit for the Sailors. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.



Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, and potbelly stoves. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids.



The Commemorative Area also includes the Fort McCoy History Center. Since 1999, the Fort McCoy History Center has been a go-to stop for learning about not only Fort McCoy’s storied past but also that of the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Reserve, and even the Army National Guard.



For more than a century, Fort McCoy, which was previously Camp McCoy, and before that Camp Robinson and Camp Emory-Upton, has had a stake on things that have affected the world stage to include World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm, the Global War on Terrorism and Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, and more recently Operation Allies Welcome.



Through every major operation, and everything else supported, that history is remembered in the Fort McCoy History Center. In 2015, former Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer Linda Fournier described how the History Center was improved after several months of work to renovate the interior and exterior of the facility. Fournier said then those interior renovations provided for expanded exhibit floor space, improved lighting, and installation of energy efficient heating and air-conditioning systems. Exterior improvements included new steps and a ramp to improve access for visitors.



During its reopening in 2015 on Sept. 11, visitors experienced the results of those improvements firsthand, especially the increased floor space, which allowed for the display of more of the installation’s historical collection.



The History Center features exhibits as well as displays of artifacts, photographs, and memorabilia that tell the story of Fort McCoy since its founding in 1909. The center first was opened in 1999 in building 902 when the Fort McCoy observed its 90th anniversary.



Whether it’s Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy’s World War I gas mask, horseshoes from the early

camp stables, World War II-era uniforms, or items from the 1980 Cuban Refugee Resettlement mission, the History Center offers exhibits spanning from Fort McCoy’s earliest beginnings to the installation’s involvement in the war on terrorism.



In 2022, the center also received two new additions as well. In July 2022, Alan McCoy, grandson of Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy for whom Fort McCoy is named after had visited the installation with his family members, and with him he brought a century-old artifact he’d received in the form of a wood crate that included the words stamped on it: “CAMP EMERY UPTON” and “CAMP ROBINSON.”



Sailors visiting the area also toured Equipment Park, Townsell said. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers.



The visitors also checked out Veterans Memorial Plaza. Construction on Veterans Memorial Plaza began in 2006, as did the work to create the five Soldier statues on the memorial representative of each of the major conflicts that Fort McCoy had been involved with to that point in time: i.e., World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the war on terrorism, Fournier also said in a past news article.



Since then, this area has grown into a 10-acre site that now includes an Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and the History Center. With the expansion, the site was re-designated as the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area since it serves to tell the entire history of Fort McCoy from its founding in 1909 to the present day.



The formal dedication of Veterans Memorial Plaza was June 13, 2009 — the date of Fort McCoy’s 100th anniversary. Several descendants of the installation’s founder, Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy, attended this dedication. The dedication was the key event in a series of activities held during Fort McCoy’s yearlong centennial observance.



Ever since its dedication, the Veterans Memorial Plaza has been the center of more than a dozen annual Armed Forces Day Open House events, dozens of official events, dozens of tours, and met by thousands of people throughout the years.



Townsell said she was glad to see so many Sailors visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area to see and learn about Fort McCoy’s history and the Army’s history. It was, to that day outside of the Armed Forces Day Open House, the largest tour of the area in 2023.



“It was a wonderful visit,” Townsell said. “It was also great to talk with many of them and see how interested they were in everything.”



