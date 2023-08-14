CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day

Photo By Chad Menegay | A row of 16th Ordnance Brigade Soldiers listen to the Women’s Equality Day...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | A row of 16th Ordnance Brigade Soldiers listen to the Women’s Equality Day Observance guest speaker deliver a speech on challenges that may adversely affect the careers and advancement of women in the U.S. military Aug. 24 at the Beaty Theater, Fort Gregg Adams, Va. The 16th Soldiers delivered a set of history skits for an audience of about a hundred members of the Fort Gregg-Adams community, mostly young Advanced Individual Training students. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps in conjunction with the Fort Gregg-Adams Equal Opportunity Office held a Women’s Equality Day Observance Aug. 24 at the Beaty Theater.



Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, is a time to acknowledge the importance of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and its impact on the ratification of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which recognized women’s right to vote.



It is also a time to raise awareness to challenges that may adversely affect the careers and advancement of women.



“As you progress through your careers, many of you will face barriers while doing so,” said guest speaker Command Sgt. Maj. Phelicea Redd, Senior Enlisted Advisor for Army Talent Management Task Force / Global Sustainment, at the Pentagon in Arlington. She spoke to a crowd of about a hundred members of the Fort Gregg-Adams community, mostly young Advanced Individual Training students.



Some gender issues that Redd discussed included underrepresentation in leadership positions, a pay gap, bullying and fewer opportunities offered by superiors based on gender discrimination.



“My goal is to reach a position to influence and affect change, so that I can become the voice for those who couldn’t speak,” Redd said. “This current generation of female Soldiers will shatter ceilings.”



Redd asked the young women in her audience, however, not to focus on climbing a ladder or trying to be the first to accomplish something.



“Focus on putting forth your very best in everything that you do,” Redd said. “When you reach the top, build a bridge and help others across.”



The theme for the observance was “continuing to make history,” a celebration of women’s increased representation and firsts in a variety of career fields, while also reflecting on future opportunities for continued improvement.



The Department of Defense honors the contributions of women serving in the military and celebrates the richness and diversity of their achievements.



The observance also featured the Training and Doctrine Command Army Band, a set of history skits by 16th Ordnance Brigade Soldiers, gift presentations in honor of Redd and a cake cutting.