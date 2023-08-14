Doc Jargon: What’s the brief on a brevet promotion?

Dear Doc Jargon,



Just after our family got to Fort Riley, my wife deployed. We don’t have kids yet and I’m in school so I had some time to learn a bit of history about Fort Riley. I have one question that pertains to George Custer’s real rank. What was it? I mean sometimes I see general and sometimes I see lieutenant colonel and frankly, I don’t know what brevet means. I think it was temporary but I’m not sure.

Can you shed some insight on the term of a brevet promotion and what the correct rank was for Custer when he was here?



First, a brevet promotion is considered an honorary one. It carries no raise in pay or privileges and is temporary in nature. The Army does not employ this method of promotion today. Custer actually was given a total of six brevet promotions during the Civil War and at the age of 25, was a brevet brigadier general in the Union Army. He climbed from there to major general – again a brevet promotion. Each promotion allowed him to serve in command roles at a time when the Army needed leaders. The brevity of each step of Custer’s career ladder is extraordinary. In fact, he held the rank of brevet colonel for exactly one month. Once the civil war ended, Custer returned to the rank of captain and was mustered out of the Army. However, he didn’t stay out for long.

By the time he came to Kansas, Custer was a lieutenant colonel and in command of the 7th Cavalry. That would be the final rank of his career and the one he held the longest. He held that rank for 10 years.



I hope that helps you follow the rise, fall and rise of the ranks of George Custer.





