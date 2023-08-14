Fort Drum families join Family Advocacy Program team to tackle stress during Chill Fest

Photo By Michael Strasser | Nicole Wetzel, Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program educator, leads children on a mindful...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Nicole Wetzel, Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program educator, leads children on a mindful walk through a labyrinth Aug. 24 during the 2nd annual Chill Fest at Oates Overview Lodge. The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program team hosted the event to demonstrate different hands-on activities people can use to alleviate stress and anxiety. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 25, 2023) -- Taking a mindful walk through a labyrinth, crafting a stress monster to eat away concerns and cuddling up to a therapy dog were just a few of the activities for family members to try Aug. 24 during the 2nd annual Chill Fest at Oates Overview Lodge.



The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program (FAP) organized the event to provide a wide variety of activities and methods to help alleviate stress or anxiety.



Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Mindful Meditation station and the appearance of two therapy dogs from Carthage Central School District and Copenhagen Central School District were new to this year’s Chill Fest.



“Chill Fest is a day for families to learn fun, creative ways to cope with their stress,” said Ali Larisa, FAP family development program educator. “Some people don’t even realize there are things they are already doing at home, like coloring or painting, that can be a meditative way to cope with stress.”



Larisa said she often will find different craft projects that put her in a stress-free zone.



“I like to do crafts myself, so I find that having a creative outlet works for me,” she said.



Chill Fest had plenty of stations for adults and children to show off their artistic flair. Attendees made meditation bracelets, good news chains, mindfulness jars and – also new this year – Mandala dot art.



Mandala means “circle,” and in art, it is a geometric set of colorful patterns that can be painted on rocks or other objects.



“Mandala is very relaxing,” said Bobbi Petrachuk, a military and family life counselor at the Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Center. “If you are feeling stressed or anxious, this is just something you can do to help lower anxiety or decrease the stress level.”



Petrachuk said her job can be stressful at times, and she has practiced Mandala artwork for almost a year – painting colorful patterns on rocks, coffee cups and notebook covers, to name a few.



Nicole Wetzel, FAP educator, has made the stress-free painting program popular among Fort Drum family members, and she recently introduced Mandala art sessions to a couple of organizations on post.



“With our ‘Paint More, Stress Less’ classes, people are always looking for different ideas,” she said. “We thought Mandala could be great, and it’s something anybody can do. So far, people seem to be enjoying it.”



To learn more about the Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program and upcoming classes, visit www.facebook.com/FTdrumFAP.