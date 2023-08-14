Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harrington Promoted to Tech. Sgt.

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Story by Patrick Young 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Tech. Sgt. Tyler Harrington, right, was promoted today at a ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. Col. Aaron Mahoney, the 224th Support Squadron commander, was the promoting officer.

    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 14:59
    Location: ROME, NY, US 
    Promotion

