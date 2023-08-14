Corps begins construction on Upper Pool 4 project near Bay City, Wisconsin

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and its contractor, LS Marine, Inc., of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, have begun construction on the Upper Pool 4 habitat restoration project, near Bay City, Wisconsin.



The Mississippi River Upper Pool 4 habitat project is a nearly $22 million project and one of nation’s pilot projects under the new Continuing Authorities Program Section 1122 program to beneficially use clean river sand for habitat improvements. In partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Corps contractors will use proven methods from decades of Mississippi River restoration efforts to beneficially use material from the navigation channel and backwater dredging to improve habitat in Pool 4. Some of the key features of the project include building islands, creating aquatic overwintering areas, access dredging, and shoreline protection near Bay City at the head of Lake Pepin. The improvements will support fish and wildlife habitat and promote recreation.



Construction is planned to take place over the next 3 years.



People in the area and boating near the construction area are urged to stay away from the active construction zone. When boating in the area, please remember the following:



• The easiest and safest thing is just to boat, canoe or kayak somewhere else

• Always wear a life jacket

• Have an appropriately sized anchor readily available

• Take a boater safety course

• Use caution and go slow around construction equipment, especially when coming from the rear and while passing

• Leave plenty of room between you and the construction equipment

• Don’t create a wake that will rock their boats or equipment



