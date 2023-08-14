Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Celebrates 5th Anniversary: Reflecting on a Strong Tradition of Excellence

U.S. 2nd Fleet marked a milestone on August 24, 2023, as the staff celebrated the 5th Anniversary since being re-established in 2018.



The fleet's headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, took a moment of reverence with Sailors, Officers, and staff to honor the achievements and tradition of excellence that have defined the fleet's operations over the past five years.



Concluding Large-Scale Exercise 2023 (LSE 23), a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine the synchronization of maritime operations across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. This celebration was a moment of calm.



Originally established during World War II, U.S. 2nd Fleet was reactivated in 2018 to confront emerging security challenges in the North Atlantic and Arctic regions. Renowned for its strategic preparedness during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the fleet also demonstrated swift responsiveness in Operation Urgent Fury in 1983 and humanitarian proficiency by providing aid to Haiti in 2010 after an earthquake struck the country.



"It's incredible to see a command with this kind of legacy," said Chief Master-At-Arms Alexander Knapp, the event's organizer. "From day one, we were expected to answer the call, and we've been there. We haven't missed a beat."



Since its re-establishment, the Fleet has guaranteed maritime security through training exercises and upholding a vigilant presence within vital maritime zones. It has further demonstrated its readiness by providing proficient carrier strike and amphibious ready groups to the 4th, 5th, and 6th fleet areas of operations.



Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, delivered an address to his staff. He compared the re-establishment to a 3-novel series of assembling the team, delivering competent warfighting capabilities, and the prolonged execution of effective command and control over naval forces.



"We are currently in that second book," Dwyer said. "We stand on the shoulders of giants and are obligated to be the next giants to pass the torch to our successors."



He emphasized the Fleet's commitment to safeguarding American interests and allies in the region while adapting to the changing global security landscape.



"We are resurrected from the ashes. Over the past five years, the U.S. 2nd Fleet has showcased its dedication to excellence and readiness. Our sailors have risen to every challenge, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to defending our nation's maritime interests," stated Dwyer.



The anniversary celebration included a patch exchange with the command's most junior sailor, Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Samarian Lewis. Dwyer presented Lewis with 2nd Fleet's command patch from 1950, commemorating past achievements and a patch of the current command’s crest, all while acknowledging the command's growth.



“I love the parts of our legacy that live in the tangible pieces of our history, the parts you can reach out and touch,” said Knapp. “Some of that history is entirely personal; A grandfather’s uniform, a vial of sand from a historic battlefield, or a dirt covered patch from a long gone comrade.”



The U.S. 2nd Fleet remains committed to safeguarding American interests and promoting regional security. With its steadfast dedication to excellence and readiness, the Fleet is well-positioned to tackle the evolving challenges of the 21st-century maritime domain. U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

