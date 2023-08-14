RAF Mildenhall provides support to Israeli Air Force

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | An Israeli Air Force refueling aircraft gets ready for take-off after stopping...... read more read more

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | An Israeli Air Force refueling aircraft gets ready for take-off after stopping overnight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 16, 2023. Team Mildenhall provided support to the transiting aircraft and crew, helping strengthen international relations and cooperation between our allied nations. Having the ability to provide vital support to other nations’ aircraft shows the importance of our geographic location and the global reach we are able to provide at any time to our allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page