    RAF Mildenhall provides support to Israeli Air Force

    Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | An Israeli Air Force refueling aircraft gets ready for take-off after stopping...... read more read more

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.24.2023

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Team Mildenhall provided support to an Israeli Air Force refueling aircraft and its crew when it made an overnight stop at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 16, 2023. This support helps strengthen international relations and co-operation between our allied nations. Having the ability to provide vital aid to other nations’ aircraft shows the importance of our geographic location and the global reach we are able to provide at any time to our allies.

    TAGS

    Allies
    Global reach
    Team Mildenhall
    Israeli Air Force
    Strengthen international relations

