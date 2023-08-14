RAF Mildenhall provides support to Israeli Air Force

Team Mildenhall provided support to an Israeli Air Force refueling aircraft and its crew when it made an overnight stop at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 16, 2023. This support helps strengthen international relations and co-operation between our allied nations. Having the ability to provide vital aid to other nations’ aircraft shows the importance of our geographic location and the global reach we are able to provide at any time to our allies.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 08:12
|Story ID:
|452035
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
