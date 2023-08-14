Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) released an updated defueling dashboard today on its website and mobile app, and pending regulatory final approval, intends to commence repacking operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) August 28.



Repacking involves filling the pipelines with fuel to remove air in preparation for the gravity-based defueling of the main underground storage tanks at the RHBFSF, which is set to begin Oct 16.



A motion graphic describing repacking can be viewed on the defueling dashboard or at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/884474/repacking-motion-graphic.



JTF-RH also announced its intention to host one final defueling open house October 3. Details of the open house will be released soon.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or downloads the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 17:57 Story ID: 452017 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force – Red Hill Updates Defueling Dashboard; Repacking Set to Begin August 28, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.