    Wing conducts Readiness Exercise Validation Aug. 28-31

    88th Air Base Wing readiness assessment

    Photo By Matthew Clouse | Gene Jones, 788th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management, inspects Tech. Sgt....... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Story by Sarah Amato 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The 88th Air Base Wing will conduct a Readiness Exercise Validation Aug. 28-31, testing military readiness through performance-based observation of mission-essential tasks.

    “The exercise will evaluate the wing’s ability to generate military personnel, cargo, and demonstrate basic expeditionary skills,” said John Rehak, installation exercise and inspection program manager for 88 ABW’s Inspector General Office.

    He said the exercise will also evaluate agencies executing their mission-essential tasks in a degraded environment.

    Wing units participating will include the 88th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 88th Security Forces Squadron, 88th Communications Squadron, 88th Medical Group, 88th Operations Support Squadron, 88th Comptroller Squadron and 788th Civil Engineer Squadron.

    Like most exercises, the REV will identify strengths, deficiencies, recommend improvement areas and provide comments that can enhance future performance of mission requirements.

    The inspection will be conducted by the Air Force Materiel Command Inspector General team.

    Since this is an exercise, individuals on and around the base should not call 911, officials said.

    Potential exercise impacts include:

    - Emergency-response vehicles moving around the base.

    - Temporary blockage of some roadways.

    - Gate traffic backups.

    - Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods.

    - Alert sirens.

