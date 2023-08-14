81st Readiness Division Shines with multiple Awards at August Battle Assembly

Photo By Maj. David Gasperson | U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Bob Harter presents an award to the Tameica Turner with...... read more read more Photo By Maj. David Gasperson | U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Bob Harter presents an award to the Tameica Turner with the 81st Readiness Division's Safety Office during an award presentation Aug. 21, 2023, at the unit's headquarters building in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. The safety office received the Army Reserve Commander's Excellence in Safety Award. Turner also received two more awards--the Army Reserve Individual Civilian Award of Excellence in Safety for FY2022 and the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for her exemplary work. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. David Gasperson) see less | View Image Page

FORT JACKSON, S.C. — Maj. Gen. Bob Harter honored Soldiers and Civilians from the 81st Readiness Division with a series of prestigious awards Aug. 21, 2023, during the unit's Battle Assembly, reflecting their remarkable dedication and excellence in various fields.



Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow from the 81st Public Affairs Office was among the first to be recognized. She received a certificate for her 1st place win in the training photo series of the 2022 LTC Wetzel Brumfield Mass Communication Competition Award. The competition celebrates U.S. Army Reserve public affairs units, Soldiers, and DA Civilians who have made exceptional strides in advancing the objectives of the Department of Defense Public Affairs Program.



Representing the 81st Readiness Division's Finance Office, Tannie Jackson was acknowledged next. She received the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller Budgeting Award for Below Army Command level. Jackson's commendation came from her creation of an innovative application that enhanced the command's financial operations.



The accolades continued with the 81st Readiness Division's Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, which earned the 2022 Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence in Legal Assistance. Maj. Johnathan Wilson, Capt. Noah Jaffe, and Angela Moore from the 81st Legal Assistance section were presented awards for their unwavering commitment to delivering legal assistance to Soldiers, retirees, and their families.



In FY2022, the team guided over 750 Soldiers at virtual Yellow Ribbon events, prepping them for mobilization and deployment. The 81st Readiness Division's team was the only reserve component command OSJA to win this distinction.



As the event neared its conclusion, the 81st Readiness Division's Safety Office captured the limelight. Their efforts were recognized with the Army Reserve Commander's Excellence in Safety Award. This wasn't just a one-off; they've maintained their pinnacle position for the ninth straight year. During the ceremony, Maj. Daniel Alix, Errol Wedderburn, Brittnee Roberts, and Tameica Turner received well-deserved awards. Turner also received two more awards — the Army Reserve Individual Civilian Award of Excellence in Safety for FY2022 and the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for her exemplary work.



Concluding the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Bob Harter expressed his admiration for the command's accomplishments, "The relentless hard work and dedication of our Soldiers and Civilians always carries the day! These awards bear testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence. This team truly embodies the best of us, and I couldn't be prouder."