Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Karla Parra

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Senior Airman Karla Parra, 8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs journeyman, was selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of Aug. 14-18.



Parra is being recognized for her exceptional performance and support of the 7th Air Force command chief immersion and with the Quality of Life Task Force through an ongoing 25 percent manning shortfall within the 8th FW Public Affairs production team. Despite the increased workload, she has remained dedicated to excellence and professionalism.



“A win for my shop is a win for all,” said Parra “While it is a privilege to be recognized as the Pride of the Pack, I attribute my recent accomplishments to my team.”



Parra excels amongst the production team, having published 74 multimedia products and articles which have broadcast the Kunsan AB mission to both allies and adversaries through 8th Fighter Wing, 7th AF & Pacific Air Forces communication channels.



“I am pretty good at what I do because I operate under a team of professionals that are always there to back me up,” said Parra. “We live and die by the clock together whether it be early morning or late nights — a work ethic that inspires me to be a better Airman.”



Outside of the office, Parra is currently engaging with other Kunsan AB Airmen to establish a hispanic heritage private organization for all service members at the Wolf Pack.



Additionally, she has completed the final portion of the Defense Language Proficiency Test for Spanish. By having her proficiency properly noted in her records, Parra intends to leverage her language skills in an operational environment to better integrate U.S. and partner nation objectives during English and Spanish speaking missions.



“It is an honor to be part of the Wolf Pack, however, it is a greater privilege and honor to be able to serve the commander's intent, record history and showcase our Airman’s capabilities with a team so dedicated to the mission,” said Parra. “All we do is win!”



Congratulations to Senior Airman Parra and thank you for your dedication to the Airmen and mission of the Wolf Pack!

