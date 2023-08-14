Hartman retires after 24 years of service

Chief Master Sgt. Donald J. Hartman, chief enlisted manager for the 123d Force Support Squadron, retired from military service during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here May 21, ending a career spanning more than 23 years.



Lt. Col. Kevin Krauss, commander of the 123rd Contingency Response Support Squadron, commended Hartman’s character during the ceremony, attended by an audience of friends, family and fellow Airmen.



“I have learned a lot from watching chief Hartman and watching him lift everyone around him,” Krauss said. “It meant the world to me when I was the commander here. Thank you for being a friend, a leader and an inspiration to me.”



Hartman began his military career by enlisting in the active duty Air Force in 1983. He graduated technical training as a television and intrusion detection equipment

Specialist and later volunteered to be an Air Force recruiter from 1988 to 1992. In 1994, he separated from the service after serving for a year at Osan Air Base, Korea.



Following a 16-year break, Hartman decided to find a new home at the Kentucky Air National Guard, joining the 123rd Military Personnel Flight in 2010 as a personnel specialist. Assignments within the flight and the 123rd Force Support Squadron included customer support, installation personnel readiness non-commissioned officer and unit training manager. Prior to his current position of chief, Hartman was the Personnel Support for Contingency Operations team chief.



At the ceremony’s close, Hartman reflected on his time with the unit.



“I am humbled, blessed, and grateful to have served our country alongside some of the finest men and women I have ever had the pleasure of knowing,” He said.



“During the break when I was raising my family and had a very successful civilian career, it always felt like something was missing. What I have come to realize is I missed a sense of belonging and purpose that comes from an organization such as this.



“Being a member of the Kentucky Air National Guard has provided me with the identity, purpose and belonging that I missed over the years. For that, I am grateful.”

