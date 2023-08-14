Kentucky Air Guard recognizes 2022 retirees

Fifty-one retirees of the Kentucky Air National Guard were honored here April 22 when a plaque bearing their names was unveiled during a ceremony at the 123rd Airlift Wing’s Lt. Gen. John B. Conaway Headquarters Building.
The black granite plaque is the newest addition to a monument that recognizes over 1,580 Airmen who have completed 20 or more years of service and retired from the Kentucky Air National Guard since the unit was founded in 1947. The latest update reflects members who retired in 2022.
“Across all the metrics and compared to all 54 states and territories, I believe we do more things better,” Army Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, adjutant general of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, told the retirees during the ceremony. “You all have set up the baseline for us to build upon. I am extremely appreciative for what you have done with your time in service, and I give you a round of applause.”
The monument was made possible through donations to the non-profit Kentucky Air National Guard Retiree Group Inc.
