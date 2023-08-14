Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Jordan Complete Bilateral Maritime Exercise

    FASTCENT Infinite Defender 23 Weapons Training

    Photo By Sgt. Angela Wilcox | CAMP BADGER, Jordan (Aug. 19, 2023) U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.23.2023

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain – U.S. 5th Fleet and the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) completed a two-week bilateral maritime exercise, Infinite Defender 2023, off the coast of Aqaba, Jordan, Aug. 23.

    More than 300 Jordanian and U.S. Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, Soldiers and Airmen participated. Task Force 56 led the exercise working alongside Task Force 52, Task Force 59, U.S. Patrol Forces Southwest Asia and Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command.

    “It’s inspiring to see all the joint forces working together in this vital region,” said Capt. Oliver Herion, commander of Task Force 56. “Together, we continue to grow and build on our tactics, readiness and commitment to regional maritime security and stability.”

    During the exercise, U.S. and Jordanian forces practiced a variety of skills including humanitarian assistance and disaster response, small boat maintenance, maritime interdiction, maritime security, explosive ordnance disposal, live fire exercises and maritime clearing mines.

    Infinite Defender is an annual bilateral exercise between the JAF and U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard forces from NAVCENT focused on maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, and anti-terrorism force protection.

    The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.

