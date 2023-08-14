Military Exchanges Join Forces at Electronics Expo

Courtesy Photo | For the fifth straight year, military exchanges are synching up to bring the hottest...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | For the fifth straight year, military exchanges are synching up to bring the hottest electronics to Army, Air Force, Space Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard exchanges. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – For the fifth straight year, the four military exchanges are synching up to learn about the latest electronics, ensuring Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, Marines, Guardians and Coast Guard members have the brands and products they deserve ahead of the holiday selling season.



Approximately 270 managers and associates from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Navy Exchange Service Command, Marine Corps Exchange and Coast Guard Exchange have gathered through Aug. 25 in Orlando for the Military Exchange Electronics Expo (ME3). (https://www.flickr.com/photos/aafespa/53134114292/in/dateposted/)



Electronics are among the best sellers at military exchanges, both in store and online. Top selling items include computers, TVs, video game consoles, headphones and home audio. Last year, electronics accounted for $1.1 billion in sales across all military exchanges.



The military exchanges have a history of working jointly to bring the best tastes of home to servicemembers and their families. At the ME3, associates from all four military exchanges will learn about the newest products and selling techniques from nearly 70 vendors, including Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG and more, just in time for the critical holiday selling season.



Facebook-friendly version: For the fifth straight year, military exchanges are synching up to bring the hottest electronics to Army, Air Force, Space Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard exchanges. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2tN



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Chris Ward, 214-312-3861 or wardchr@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange