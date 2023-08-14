Fort McCoy plans 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day for Sept. 8

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Military retirees and their family members participate in the 2022 Retiree...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Military retirees and their family members participate in the 2022 Retiree Appreciation Day on Sept. 9, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of people attended the event that was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources. It was the first Retiree Appreciation Day at the installation since 2019. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy will host its 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in building 2472, giving military retirees a chance to catch up with one another and learn more about their benefits.



Building 2472 is in use for a second straight year — it’s one of Fort McCoy’s new dining facilities — and the first part of this year’s event is a prayer breakfast that begins at 7 a.m., said Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Brent Johnson with the Directorate of Human Resources.



“We would love to see more retirees at this year’s event,” Johnson said. “We had more than 300 attend last year, but it would be great to see more. This really is a must-attend event for men and women from all military branches of service who have retired or are about to retire from service to our country. This is a free information benefits open house where you can get a lot of questions answered and learn more about support available.”



The schedule of events for the day includes:



— 7 a.m.: Prayer breakfast.



— 8 a.m.: RAD sign-in.



— 8:30 a.m.: Posting of the Colors: Fort McCoy Challenge Academy Color Guard.



— 8:40 a.m.: Chaplain provides opening prayer.



— 8:45 a.m.: Welcome by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger.



— 9:15 a.m.: Welcome by Fort McCoy Garrison Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco.



— 9:30 a.m.: Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer briefing.



— 10 a.m.: Break.



— 10:15 a.m.: Speaker still TBD.



— 11 a.m.: TriCare or related medical presentation.



— 11:30 a.m.: Federal Vision and Dental briefing.



— 11:45 a.m.: Wisconsin Secretary of Veteran Affairs briefing.



— 12:15 p.m.: Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation discussion and activities.



— 12:45 p.m.: Social Security Administration discussion and briefing.



— 1 p.m.: Wisconsin County Veteran Services Officer discussion.



— Anytime — Lunch on your own at McCoy’s Community Center, building 1571.



— 1 to 3:30 p.m.: Veterans Benefits Expo back in building 2472. Attendees can ask

questions of the morning presenters and get information from a wide range of veteran and military organizations.



— Noon to 4 p.m.: Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area and History Center, located in the 900 block of the installation, will be open for retirees to visit as well. Call the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office at 608-388-2407 for more information.



“The ultimate goal of the Retiree Appreciation Day is to bring together those military retirees and give them an opportunity to receive some of the most up-to-date information on the benefits they are entitled to with a seminar setting followed by a retiree benefits vendor expo,” Johnson said. “We look forward to seeing everyone at our event.”



Attendance to the 2023 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day is free and no pre-registration is required.



Information and registration are available by calling the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office at 800-452-0923, or by e-mail at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.mbx.dhr-rso@mail.mil or brent.r.johnson6.civ@army.mil.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office.)