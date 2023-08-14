Indiana National Guardsmen compete in annual TAG Match

INDIANAPOLIS -- The range buzzed with an intense energy as shooters lined up, each locked in on their targets downrange. Participants, clad in ear protection, helmets, vest, eye protection and focused expressions, honed their marksmanship skills amidst the rhythmic clinking of spent brass casings.

On Aug. 18 and 19 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana National Guardsmen competed in the annual Adjutant General’s marksmanship match, aka TAG Match, a competition designed to put their marksmanship skills to the test.

“This is an opportunity for soldiers and airmen to get go outside the normal qualification fires and do nonstandard fire,” said Maj. Cameron Husk, an operations officer for the 138th Regional Training Institute. “Not only is it additional trigger time for soldiers and airmen, but also allows for interaction with the state competition team for skill building and the potential in joining the team.”

This competition offers participants the opportunity to test their skills in rifle and pistol weapon marksmanship in a battle-focused environment. The top 20 finishers of the overall competition earn the “Governor’s Twenty” tab.

The match promotes weapons training and proficiency, but that’s not the only goal.

Despite the rigorous challenges, the course builds camaraderie and networks prospects across the Indiana National Guard’s nearly 150 different units. And for Sgt. 1st Class Paul Hellmich, 438th Chemical Company, it does just that.

“One motivator to be here is just the camaraderie, brotherhood, learning, finding out different methods and tactics,” said Hellmich. “Above that I love training soldiers. I take pride in that, seeing my guys perform well and having fun doing it.”

Indiana National Guardsmen who are interested in putting their marksmen skills to the test will be afforded the opportunity to compete in TAG Match next year. Soldiers and airmen who are interested in participating in the event, no matter the rank or job specialty, are welcome to compete.

Date Posted: 08.22.2023