Voices of the VaANG: Senior Airman Taylor Webb, 192nd Operations Support Squadron

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- August’s Voices of the VaANG is Senior Airman Taylor Webb, 192nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician.



Q: Where are you from?

A: I was actually born on Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, both of my parents were in the Air Force, but I moved to Virginia when I was four so I was pretty much raised here.



Q: Do you think your parents being in the military influenced you to join?

A: Oh 100%! My dad was super against me going in, but my mom thought it was the best decision you can make right now.



Q: What do you do as an Aircrew Flight Equipment specialist? What are your primary responsibilities and duties?

A: My job is to ensure the safety of all our fliers. We conduct preflight and post-flight inspections of all the gear that pilots wear, including helmets, harnesses, Anti-G suits, and sometimes survival vests depending on the mission. Our job is to ensure that all of that equipment is in good working order so that the fliers can perform their duties effectively.



Q: Could you share some of the key skills and qualifications required to excel in your role?

A: Attention to detail is crucial in this job. If you don’t pay attention to the smallest detail, it could be a matter of someone's life. So, that’s a very important quality to have.



Q: What are some of your greatest accomplishments you’ve had in your military career so far?

A: When I found out that I made the F-22 Demonstration Team. All of my leadership showed up to congratulate me. Everybody was in the demo office and I thought I got into trouble or something but they were all just there to give me the good news so that was pretty cool.



Q: How were you chosen to be a part of the demo team?

A: I went through an interview process with other eligible Airmen who wanted to be part of the demo team. For Guard members like me, it's more unique as there aren't many guardsmen eligible to be part of the team; it's mostly active duty. Out of all the applicants, I was chosen to be one of the four members on the team, and I am the only guardsman in the group.



Q: What is your favorite part about being on the demo team?

A: My favorite part about being on the demo team is definitely the outreach events. It's inspiring to talk to kids who may still be figuring out what they want to do or who may need guidance on how to achieve their goals. I love being a representation for women, especially black women, as there aren't many of us in this space. Having young girls run up to me and express their aspirations confirms why I do what I do. I want to inspire the next generation.



Q: Any advice you want to give to anyone thinking about joining the Air National Guard?

A: I would say to not be scared to put yourself out there. Especially if it’s something new or something different because you may end up liking it. You never know what opportunities are out there for you if you don’t try or if you don’t take them.



Q: Anything you would like to add?

A: Yes, follow the F-22 Demo Team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

