7th Army Training Command (7ATC) Non-Commissioned Officer Academy's (NCOA) Master Leader Course (MLC) Graduation

Photo By Spc. Adrian Greenwood | U.S. Army senior enlisted Soldiers in the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC)...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Adrian Greenwood | U.S. Army senior enlisted Soldiers in the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) Noncommissioned Officer Academy's (NCOA) Master Leader Course (MLC) pose together after their graduation ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 22, 2023. MLC provides the Army with competent senior noncommissioned officers (NCOs) who maintain a positive presence and who are self-aware, adaptive and able to shape the joint operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany— The 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) Non-Commissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) graduated its first Master Leader Course (MLC) cohort on August 22, 2023.



MLC provides master sergeants with the skills to lead their organizations in complex operational environments from division to corps level.



MLC provides the Army with competent senior noncommissioned officers (NCOs) who maintain a positive presence and who are self-aware, adaptive and able to shape the joint operational environment.



MLC students complete 112 academic hours within 27 lessons during a continuous 14-day program of instruction.



The lessons are progressive and sequential, covering four Army Learning Areas: Human Dimension, Army Profession and Leadership, Professional Competence and Mission Command.



“It’s been really fantastic, I was originally supposed to be in a distance learning version of the course but that all changed when they were able to get this facility up and running,” said MLC student Sgt. 1st Class Christopher P. Collen. “I think majority of the learning and the valuing of the things we learn comes from the social interactions we are able to have in a classroom environment.”



Establishing the MLC required planning and coordination indicative of the positions the students will experience as senior enlisted Soldiers in their future positions.



“We sensed a need to bring MLC to the European footprint,” said Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Holmes, 7ATC NCOA Commandant. “we had several touchpoints over the course of a year to where we are today with actually bringing the first Master Leader Course in Europe.”



The residence MLC provides European units with the ability to retain high levels of readiness in their formations, and represents an evolution in the construct and conduct of the NCOA. The 7ATC’s NCOA is the oldest in the Army, providing basic NCO instruction courses since 1949. The new MLC brings that experience forward to a new generation of leaders, ensuring European based units are prepared to fight tonight and win on the modern battlefield.