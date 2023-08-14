USS Ralp Johnson aids fishermen in distress in the South China Sea.

SOUTH CHINA SEA – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) provided aid to fishermen in distress in the South China Sea, Aug. 14.



While conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, the USS Ralph Johnson spotted a small fishing vessel that gave the international sign of distress, indicating they needed aid.



“This incident allowed us to render assistance to fellow mariners in need,” said Cmdr. Isaia Infante, commanding officer of Ralph Johnson. “My team performed flawlessly, allowing us to respond quickly and safely provide aid. I’m proud of the crew’s response to this real-world event.”



In accordance with customary international law and standard U.S. Navy practice, Sailors have a duty to render assistance to mariners in distress at sea.



Culinary Specialist 1st Class Aileen Adriano, from Ilocos Norte, Philippines, translated messages back and forth in Tagalog, where the fisherman indicated they were returning home to the Philippines.



“I was called away to the bridge to assist,” said Adriano. “They were asking for food and water to sustain them on their trip home to the Philippines.”



The USS Ralph Johnson promptly rendered aid with fresh water and food stores.



“I’ve been in the Navy for 9 years, and this is the first time I’ve been able to use my language to help out,” said Adriano. “It felt really good to be a part of this.”



The USS Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet in the world. With a network of alliances and partnerships with 35 other maritime nations, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years and will continue to provide credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.

