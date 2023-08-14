Repacking of Red Hill Fuel Pipelines Begins August 28

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) will begin repacking the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) pipelines August 28, pending regulatory approval. This step represents a major milestone in preparation to safely and expeditiously defuel RHBFSF.



“Before we reintroduce fuel into the pipelines for repacking, we’ve made every effort to reduce risk, increase safety, and protect the environment,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of JTF-RH. “We completed 253 repairs, conducted rigorous testing, obtained regulator approvals for repairs, enhancements, modifications, and conducted multiple drills to prepare for this critical evolution.”



During repacking, fuel operators will fill the pipelines and remove all air to ensure a stable flow of fuel during defueling of the main underground storage tanks. To reduce risk, JTF-RH intends to fill the lines using fuel from the upper tank farm moving fuel into the lines over small increments in a deliberate and controlled manner. The process is expected to take several days.



This step provides another layer of verification of the pipeline integrity and sets conditions for JTF-RH to begin gravity defueling the RHBFSF main tanks October 16.



Two of the three pipelines in the RHBFSF will be repacked. The third pipeline was determined to be unnecessary for defueling and will remain empty. In order to successfully repack the pipelines JTF-RH trained, reviewed procedures, and rehearsed to ensure this evolution is completed safely and expeditiously.



A JTF-RH video illustrating repacking can be found at: dvidshub.net/video/884474/repacking-motion-graphic.



JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 22:52 Story ID: 451846 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Repacking of Red Hill Fuel Pipelines Begins August 28, by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.