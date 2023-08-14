Fort McCoy supports 2023 Women’s Equality Day with special observance

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna Czarnecki, commandant of the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna Czarnecki, commandant of the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, gives her presentation during the 2023 Women's Equality Day observance Aug. 15, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, organized by Equal Opportunity Advisor Master Sgt. Ana Guzman with the Fort McCoy Garrison Equal Opportunity Office, recognizes the day the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was passed on Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Though it’s officially observed Aug. 26, Fort McCoy held its observance of Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 15 with a special event featuring guest speaker Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna Czarnecki, commandant of the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy, at McCoy’s Community Center.



The event, organized by Equal Opportunity Advisor Master Sgt. Ana Guzman with the Fort McCoy Garrison Equal Opportunity Office, recognizes the day the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was passed on Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote.



At the United States Census Bureau website, www.census.gov, a snippet of the original Congressional Resolution for Women’s Equality Day from Aug. 26, 1973, was shared to provide a better idea about the day.



“Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, that August 26, 1973, is designated as ‘Women's Equality Day,’ and the President is authorized and requested to issue a proclamation in commemoration of that day in 1920 on which the women of America were first guaranteed the right to vote. Approved August 16, 1973.”



Czarnecki talked about the history of the day and why it’s significant and the importance of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.



“Nearly a century of protest by some very brave women, with the support of some men, ended women’s suffrage and led to the certification of the 19th amendment on Aug. 26, 1920,” Czarnecki said. “It would take us all day to recognize the entirety of the wonderful people who had a part in the passing of the 19th amendment. But I picked two women who I found to be interesting, determined, and very brave. … It wasn’t until 1851 when Elizabeth Katie Stanton and Susan B. Anthony actually met. While the two are vastly different, their social agendas were the same.



“They joined forces and where Elizabeth was a phenomenal writer with a fantastic education, Susan was an exceptional orator with the ability to really draw a crowd. Also, while Elizabeth was married to a husband who was away more often than not, traveling about to deliver speeches was very difficult. So, Elizabeth would spend her time writing impactful speeches. And Susan, unmarried and untethered would use them when she traveled to different states to argue in support of women's suffrage. In that, the two women really formed a very tight bond through the years of activism. Both women experienced some very trying times, but they never stopped fighting for advancement and building a steady stream of followers. Sadly, neither women were alive when their hard work actually came to fruition.”



Czarnecki also reflected on her own career.



“I have had some pretty incredible influences in my life who have made me who I am today,” Czarnecki said. “My family is amazing. I have two older brothers and honestly, they are probably the reason I'm so competitive because I had to do what was necessary to survive. … But really, my brothers always had me being competitive with them. It was always trying to do what my brothers did, and gender had nothing to do with it. Even for the basic things I never saw myself as less than or less capable because I was a girl. Instead, it was a motivator. It made me work harder, and I loved it. I enjoyed that challenge.



“My nurturing side, however, definitely comes from my mom, and I call her my angel on earth,” Czarnecki said. “(When) my brothers and I were in school, my mom worked as a school nurse, and it gave her the summers off. So, the four of us would go up north. … Those of you from Wisconsin, you know what that is. We spent our summers in the middle of Wisconsin with no TV, expansive woods, and a beautiful lake for swimming and fishing. It was amazingly simple, and it provides some of the best memories. And I really feel it provided a base for who I am today.



“And given my competitive nature, I decided I wanted to follow my brothers, dad, uncles, cousins and I joined the Army,” Czarnecki said. “My oldest brother told me no when I told him I wanted to be a Marine like him. The Army was my second choice. So, in 1996, at the experienced age of 17, I signed a contract for the Army Reserve. And so did my parents, I did not even think about it at the time, but I was the first girl in my extended family, my entire family to even join the military. And it certainly sounds cliche to say, but I can absolutely tell you that I never ever imagined a career like I have. I’m so incredibly blessed.”



Czarnecki said she met with, and worked with, many “amazing people,” and she also learned some important lessons along the way that also served as motivation. But now she’s a proven, successful leader as the commandant of the Fort McCoy NCO Academy, as many of her staff have stated, and stresses the importance of leaving a legacy.



“I often tell my Soldiers that at every duty station they should strive to leave a legacy — decide what they want to be remembered for upon their departure,” Czarnecki said. “There’s always been a goal of mine to make that impact, and it makes me work hard to impact those around me and to leave a positive legacy. Some of you know this is my last assignment. I will retire out of Fort McCoy and begin a new adventure. And I hope that I leave an impactful legacy at Fort McCoy — one of community care, compassion, and trustworthy leadership. And I want to challenge all of you to think about your legacy. Keep in mind that people more often remember how you made them feel, not necessarily what you said.”



In addition to Fort McCoy, Women’s Equality Day is celebrated across the Army and the Department of Defense (DOD). The Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., further states how DOD celebrates the day.



“Women’s Equality Day was originally designed to recognize the achievements of the women’s suffrage movement within the U.S,” a DEOMI briefing states. “Since then, it has expanded to reflect upon and honor the continual progress that has been made toward gender equality. Over a hundred years later, women continue to open doors into areas where they were previously denied access or participation. Today, women leaders continue to strive for and inspire change for all.”



