Combined Arms Maneuver: 2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training Efforts to U.S. Congressman

GRAFENWÖHR, Germany - A high-profile congressional member delegation embarked on a visit to Grafenwöhr, Germany, on August 21, 2023, to observe and support the U.S.-led training efforts between the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment (1-37 AR), 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2ABCT), 1st Armored Division and the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF).



The visit aimed to underscore the commitment of the U.S. government to help Ukraine meet its immediate and long-term security assistance needs with the support of the 2ABCT soldiers. The development of essential training within the UAF to conduct joint maneuvers and combined arms operations is critical to Ukraine's continued success on the battlefield. This collaborative training effort continues the specialized equipment training 1-37 AR assists the UAF to become tactically proficient.



The congressional member delegation arrived at a Grafenwöhr Training Area to witness firsthand the comprehensive training efforts led by 1-37 AR. The central focus of the training is to enhance the proficiency of joint maneuvers and combined arms operations of the UAF to achieve strategic advantage on the battlefield.



"This training will help develop the skills of Ukrainian units to conduct joint maneuver and combined arms operations, which will build on the specialized equipment training that we continue to provide to the UAF," Congressman Scott Franklin emphasized during his address at the training site. "It’s inspiring to see the grit, resilience, and determination of these Ukrainian fighters.”



Greeting the delegation, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Kraig Hamilton, an armor officer with the battalion's Headquarters and Headquarters Company, is part of the training coordination team responsible for planning and executing the training exercises.



"We all have a common goal, and it reassures the fact that we're doing something that matters," Lt. Hamilton explained. "This training goes beyond tactics; it's about building trust, fostering relationships, and ensuring the UAF have the tools they need to address evolving challenges successfully."



The U.S. Army and U.S. European Command have been pivotal in coordinating this training effort, which aligns with broader U.S. national security objectives to focus on working closely with Ukraine and our international allies and partners to provide the Ukrainians with their most urgent security assistance needs. By enhancing the capabilities of the Ukrainian forces, the U.S. aims to contribute to regional stability and deter potential aggressors.



The congressional member delegation echoed their support for the U.S.-led training conducted by the 2ABCT to ensure Ukraine has the skilled forces necessary to sustain its efforts to push back on Russian aggression.



Franklin stated, "It helps us sharpen our skills and show that our tactics are sound. What we impart to these soldiers, they are practicing almost immediately in a real-world environment.”



As the congressional member delegation departs from Grafenwöhr, their visit reinforces the importance of ongoing specialized training on weapon and equipment systems led by the U.S. military. The training witnessed during their visit serves as a testament that the U.S. government wants to see a democratic, independent, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression.



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains a significant number of combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, headquarters is forward deployed to Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area in Poland.

