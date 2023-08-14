Dual Military Couple Balances Service and Love

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tinisha Mellein | 1st Lt. Sean Middleton, an intelligence and tactical information assistant in the S2...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tinisha Mellein | 1st Lt. Sean Middleton, an intelligence and tactical information assistant in the S2 with the HHC 253rd Engineering Battalion at the Florence Military Reservation and his wife, 1st Lt. Leanne Middleton, rear detachment commander with the 258th Engineer Detachment at the Florence Military Reservation, pose for a photo as they share their experience being part of a dual military couple as they prepare for an upcoming deployment. With their unwavering commitment to both their country and their relationship, 1st Lt. Sean Middleton and 1st Lt. Leanne Middleton stand as a testament to the delicate balance between duty and love, each enriching the other in their remarkable journey. (photo by Army Staff Sgt. Tinisha Mellein) see less | View Image Page

FLORENCE MILITARY RESERVATION, Ariz.- Serving in the Army National Guard demands a unique blend of mental toughness, unwavering fortitude, and dedicated service. The challenges of juggling military responsibilities with civilian life test the mettle of Soldiers. However, for a dual military married couple like 1st Lt. Sean and 1st Lt. Leanne Middleton, their shared commitment amplifies their resilience. The demands of their roles, whether on deployment or on home soil, require steadfast determination, yet having the support of a loved one who comprehends the rigors of their journey can make all the difference. The Middleton's' story is one that highlights how the synergy of personal dedication and mutual encouragement can elevate the ability to persevere in the face of demanding service obligations.



1st Lt. Sean Middleton serves as an intelligence and tactical information assistant in the S2 with the HHC 253rd Engineering Battalion at the Florence Military Reservation. With nearly a decade of service in the Army National Guard, his decision to enlist was spurred by a blend of familial inspiration and shared ambition. "I grew up listening to stories of my dad's experiences in the Marines. Meeting Leanne, who also aspired to military service, encouraged me to take the step," Sean shared. His time in the Arizona National Guard has provided him with purpose, belonging, and valuable skills, and he values the financial stability it offers, particularly aiding his education.



Meanwhile, 1st Lt. Leanne Middleton, serves as the rear detachment commander with the 258th Engineer Detachment at the Florence Military Reservation, has her own journey. Having joined the Indiana National Guard in 2014 before transferring to the Arizona National Guard in 2022, she echoes Sean's sentiment about wanting to serve. "I always knew I wanted to serve. The National Guard's benefits and the sense of purpose it provided resonated with me," Leanne said. Her roles in the guard have not only offered financial support for her education but have also fostered personal growth through diverse challenges and worldwide interactions.



The couple's bond deepened as they moved beyond mere individuals and evolved into a dual military couple. Both Sean and Leanne feel the pulse of deployment on the horizon. The HHC 253rd Engineering Battalion is set to mobilize to support Border Patrol operations, securing the nation's borders. "I'm excited to learn a new job," Leanne said, her anticipation evident as she prepared to switch roles from an engineer officer to handling human resources in the S1 shop during the deployment.



Sean and Leanne's union extended beyond their marriage of five years; they had known each other since middle school. Their connection further solidified when they convinced Sean's identical twin brother to join their military journey just two weeks later. Their shared experiences, including joint basic training, forged an understanding that transcended words. "Going through that with your identical twin… we each have our own experiences, of course, but we're able to understand," Sean noted.



However, the dual military life came with challenges. While both were deeply committed to their missions, finding a balance between their professional responsibilities and their relationship was vital. "It's having that boundary and kind of trying to figure out when and how to have the on-off switch when it comes to our relationship," Leanne admitted. Sean echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the importance of setting clear priorities.



As they prepare for their upcoming deployment, the couple finds solace in the prospect of tackling daily tasks together, even in an unfamiliar setting. "It's really awesome to have my partner with me on a deployment and to continue our lives while we're deployed," Leanne shared. Their routines, from cooking to cleaning, would provide comfort and familiarity amid new surroundings.



Reflecting on their journey as a dual military couple, Sean and Leanne stressed the value of a shared support system. They believed that navigating their careers together could spur growth both professionally and personally. However, they emphasized that open communication and pre-established priorities were essential when embarking on the unique path of dual military service.



With their unwavering commitment to both their country and their relationship, 1st Lt. Sean Middleton and 1st Lt. Leanne Middleton stand as a testament to the delicate balance between duty and love, each enriching the other in their remarkable journey.