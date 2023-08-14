Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Holly, Michigan

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Pfc. James L. Miller, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Aug. 25 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. O.H. Pye III Funeral Home, Detroit, Michigan, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Detroit, Miller was a member of K Company, 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. Miller’s unit took part in the unsuccessful defense of the town of Sangju in July 1950. He was reported killed in action July 30, 1950, at age of 21, while fighting North Korean forces. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. Miller was declared nonrecoverable Jan. 16, 1956.



After regaining control of Sanju in the fall of 1950, the Army began recovering remains from the area – temporarily interring them at the United Nations Military Cemetery in Taejon. One set of remains, designated Unknown X-5156, was declared unidentifiable and later buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii, with other Korean War Unknowns.



On Nov. 4, 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred Unknown X-5156, as part of Phase Two of the Korean War Disinterment Project, sending the remains to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.



Miller was accounted for by the DPAA Nov. 28, 2022, after his remains were identified using chest radiograph comparison as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



For additional information about Pfc. Miller, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3243599/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-miller-j/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at http://www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or O.H. Pye III Funeral Home, (313) 838-9770.



