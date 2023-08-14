Stronger Together: EMT's conduct training with Turkish partners

Photo By Senior Airman Jenna Bond | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Pauline Ang, 39th Health Operations Squadron emergency...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jenna Bond | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Pauline Ang, 39th Health Operations Squadron emergency services shift lead, shows members of the Incirlik Air Base Fire Department how to operate a gurney at Incirlik AB, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2023. The Incirlik AB Fire Dept. is made up of Turkish nationals who are Department of Defense contractors. The mission of emergency services is to ensure all of the members of Incirlik Air Base remain ready, reliable and responsive, and collaborating with our partner nation assures this. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Pauline Ang, 39th Health Operations Squadron emergency services shift lead, led an ambulance familiarization training with Turkish partners from the Incirlik Fire Department on August 16.



Ang used this combined training as an opportunity to build relationships and communication between emergency services and the fire department.



“Having a good partnership with the fire department at any base is really important, but especially here as we provide 1-1-2 response, our version of 9-1-1, for everyone on base,” said Ang. “This includes U.S. Air Force active duty, deployed personnel, contractors, NATO allies and civilians.”



Effective communication plays an important role for first responders, especially when time is of the essence.



“Having members in the fire department that may be able to assist with cultural understanding and translation is a necessity,” said Ang. “It's crucial for us to have a good working relationship with each other because when emergency situations arise, both parties work hand-in-hand to support each other whether it be medical calls or fire related calls.”



Incirlik Fire Department Fire Chief Michael J. Wilkinson agreed, saying, “EMS training is very beneficial especially during an emergency, both organizations must perform as one team to accomplish the goal.”



Familiarization training like this increases efficiency and decreases the risk for safety related incidents for both patients and responders.



“These trainings also establish rapport with both parties and generate ‘courses of action’ so we are better prepared to tackle emergency situations,” said Ang. “It enhances camaraderie which develops good working relationships.”



The goal for emergency services is to make training and morale events with the fire department a recurring process.



“We have upcoming plans for a group breakfast and joining our teams in a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high yield explosives exercise and a logistical support aircraft exercise,” said Ang.



The mission of emergency services is to ensure all of the members of Incirlik Air Base remain ready, reliable and responsive and collaborating with our partner nation assures this.



“This month's training was a success for us, and we look forward to continuing to increase our communication and teamwork,” said Ang.