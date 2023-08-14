Acting CIF manager finds out he’s LRC Italy’s employee of the quarter while hiking Alps

Photo By Cameron Porter | Enrico Munaron takes a selfie from atop the Alps. Munaron, who is an Italian local...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Enrico Munaron takes a selfie from atop the Alps. Munaron, who is an Italian local national employee with the U.S. Army, found out he was selected as the Logistics Readiness Center Italy Employee of the Quarter while on vacation hiking the Alps. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – The acting manager of the Central Issue Facility in Vicenza was on vacation hiking the Alps with his husband when he found out he’s the next employee of the quarter.



Enrico Munaron, who’s been working at CIF for nearly 20 years, was in Tirol, Italy, enjoying the beautiful views and weather with his husband, William Brown, when he received a text message from a coworker at CIF telling him he’s been selected as the Logistics Readiness Center Italy Employee of the Quarter, senior-grade category, 3rd quarter, fiscal year 2023.



“I wasn’t checking my emails because I was on leave, but let's just say that I'm always working, even when I take time off,” said Munaron.



The Italian local national employee from Padova, Italy, said before he got the text, he had already received about 15 or more phone calls and texts while on their vacation, most of them from Soldiers asking how they can pull their clothing records, how to receive information for Financial Liability Investigation of Property, also called FLPLS, or how to generate reports.



“Supply sergeants are always calling me,” said Munaron, who has worked for the U.S. Army as a local national for about 23 years.



So when a text message from one of his coworkers pinged his phone, he wasn’t overly surprised, at first. Then, he read the news.



“My coworker was telling me we need to celebrate when I get home,” Munaron said. “I was so excited and surprised.”



But Munaron said being recognized as LRC Italy’s employee of the quarter isn’t just about him. It’s about his team at CIF, and all their successes.



“My successes come from my team. I would not be able to accomplish what I’ve accomplished without their help,” said Munaron, who worked at the fitness center on post for about four years and at the Directorate of Public Works for a short time before moving to the CIF and LRC Italy. “I’m just the one in charge, the one signing all the documents, but they’re the ones doing all the work.”



“I'm not taking full credit for this victory. It’s a team effort and a team victory,” he added.



The CIF team has been extremely busy over the past few months, Munaron said. Between supporting current operations in Europe, which has elevated greatly since Russia invaded Ukraine, and supporting a new directive ordering them to reduce the on-hand CIF inventory, Munaron and his team have been working nonstop.



“My team was able to reduce CIF stockage by 50 to 60 percent in a very short amount of time, while continuously supporting our warfighters,” he said. “I think we sent away roughly $8 million worth of CIF equipment in less than six months.”



“My team is very professional and very efficient, and they are able to adapt to any situation,” said Munaron. “Being in the logistics field, everything can change from one day to next. I am lucky to work with people who can adjust in a very quick way to whatever gets thrown at us.”



LRC Italy is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Italy.



LRC Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command's materiel enterprise to support joint forces.