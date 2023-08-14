U.S. Air Force Airmen deployed to Iceland on Aug. 13 to support Bomber Task Force 23-4, which is currently underway at Keflavik Air Base.



Among the Airmen are several members of the 501st Combat Support Wing who are providing base operations support to enable missions for the aircrews and ground personnel of three B-2 Spirits from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.



“This is the first time the 501st CSW has deployed to a NATO base to provide Base Operating Support-Integrator to a Bomber Task Force,” said Lt. Col. Eric Rambo, 420th Air Base Squadron commander. “Under this construct, the 501st CSW leads BOS-I functions and allows the deployed unit to focus on BTF Operations.”



Missions such as this allow NATO forces to train together improving their ability to integrate and enhance collective defense objectives.



The 501st CSW has several roles in this BTF, which include Personnel Support for Contingency Operations, Transportation Management Operations, force support, security forces, logistics, communications and chaplain services.



“The 501 CSW is postured to provide BOS-I in support of bomber operations anywhere in the European Command Area of Responsibility,” said Rambo. “This support was rapidly generated, and 501 CSW BOS-I personnel were in place and ready to receive BTF personnel, equipment and aircraft.”



Rambo emphasized the importance of these missions for the 501st CSW, pointing to the BTF as a vital opportunity that helps improve bomber integration with allies, partners and U.S. joint forces.



Like previous Bomber Task Force’s, this mission provides participating units a chance to strengthen their agility in the current operational environment and their commitment to shared defense objectives.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 06:01 Story ID: 451751 Location: KEFLAVIK, IS Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinder operations enable Bomber Task Force 23-4, by MSgt Jeff Andrejcik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.