403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Mina Watanabe – Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu

Mina Watanabe began working as the training officer for the Plans and Operations Division, Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu, Camp Zama, Japan, July 1, 2021.



Where is your hometown?



My hometown is Kimitsu-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan.



How long have you been in this position?



I have been working for LRC-Honshu for over two years.



How long have you been working for the US Army?



I have been working for the U.S. Army for over 6 years.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. military?



I was an administrative specialist at the Directorate of Emergency Services, USAG-Japan, Camp Zama, Japan.



Tell us about your job and what you do?



I am responsible for overall LRC-Honshu training management, and I am the Plans and Operations Division administrative assistant. I provide technical and professional training guidance to LRC-Honshu Department of the Army Civilians and local national employees. I am responsible for monitoring training status, and compiling LRC-Honshu and headquarters-level meeting slide decks and other documentation requirements.



What other duties are you responsible for?



It is my duty to plan and implement training based on headquarters directives, division and branch input, and employees’ individual development plans. I also perform other POD administrative duties, such as, edit official correspondence, manage files, and translate official documents.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Honshu?



I contributed to the establishment and implementation of MS Teams files throughout my organization. This streamlined the distribution of weekly and monthly task requirements by using Teams as a document repository. I developed a training status reporting system to notify the director, division chiefs, and branch managers of pending and completed training. I have assisted with implementation of other key computer programs pertaining to the Plans and Operations Division.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-Honshu?



The work can be fast-paced and inundating, but our positive work environment provides for open communications, teamwork, and respect. My managers and coworkers are very professional and care about each other.



What do you do in your free time?



I like to spend time with my family.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.20.2023 19:39 Story ID: 451740 Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Mina Watanabe – Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu, by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.