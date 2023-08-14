505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts exercise Rapidly Engaged 23

Photo By 2nd Lt. Julian Saza | U.S. Army Col. Melissa Adamski, Military Intelligence Readiness Command commander,...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Julian Saza | U.S. Army Col. Melissa Adamski, Military Intelligence Readiness Command commander, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Bertazon, Military Intelligence Readiness Command sergeant major, left, receive a briefing on the utilization of the TROJAN during intelligence operations by Maj. Wood, assigned to 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater). The 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducted exercise Rapidly Engaged 23 at JBSA Camp Bullis, Texas, July 8-28, 2023, and trained on intelligence tasks, maintenance operations, combat casualty care, logistics, and solider welfare in support of an army service component command. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO CAMP BULLIS, Texas – U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), Military Intelligence Readiness Command, conducted a variety of military intelligence exercises and other training as part of Rapidly Engaged 23, July 8-28, 2023.



Exercise Rapidly Engaged 23 was the culmination of over a year of planning and preparation. It provided Soldiers the opportunity to refresh their military skills in a simulated deployed environment.



“This was a great opportunity for us to test our skills, work together, and learn in a safe but challenging environment,” said U.S. Army Reserve Col. Ronald Bahl, commander of the 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater). “There are very real applications for all the training we conducted. It was important that we take this seriously and make the most of it.”



U.S. Army Reserve Col. Melissa Adamski, the Military Intelligence Readiness Command commander, visited Camp Bullis, Texas, where she was able to connect with Soldiers, engage, and review lessons learned with the participating units. It was a unique opportunity for the Military Intelligence Readiness Command to gather knowledge that will be used in planning future annual training events.



Bahl relinquished command of the brigade to U.S. Army Reserve Col. Frederick Turner at the conclusion of Rapidly Engaged. Col. Adamski presided over the change of command ceremony. “I am taking command of a great organization with great Soldiers ready to keep learning and improving their skills,” said Turner, incoming commander of the 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater).



Turner has had a distinguished military career including both active duty and reserve time. He joins the 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) after departing his previous post where he served as the chief of the Intelligence Security Cooperation and Engagement Division at U.S. Africa Command.



During the training exercise, Soldiers were put through various simulated situations. They had to perform their assigned duties to accomplish their mission. Soldiers were trained on intelligence tasks, maintenance operations, and combat casualty care.



Soldiers assigned to 383rd Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater Support) and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) set up and maintained TROJAN based communications during the exercise. Working together, both units maximized their efforts and completed their mission objectives, giving them an edge for future training and real-world operations.



The realistic training environment facilitated the cooperation between the 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), and the U.S. Army Northern Command (NORTHCOM) G2. Soldiers participated in synchronized intelligence, communications, and security operations intended to build future cooperative capabilities.



“It is incredible seeing the whole brigade coming together as one,” said U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Broday Winton, a human resource specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater). “Being able to function and operate as a team in an environment where you have multiple things going on at once and still completing all your tasks was a great feeling.”



A training highlight was the Combat Casualty Care Course (C4). 23 Soldiers participated and completed the 4-day long course.

“It was a great experience being able to get this quality training alongside my unit,” said U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Ashley Bailey, a signals intelligence analyst assigned to the 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater). “I loved how everyone was so willing to help, teach and mentor me on a broad set of topics I didn’t know a lot about.” This was Bailey’s first battle assembly and annual training with a reserve unit after returning from her 7 month-long advanced individual training (AIT).



Besides intelligence and training operations, mechanics put in effort to boost the overall readiness of the brigade’s equipment. “It was amazing seeing our maintenance Soldiers at the motor pool working hard every day,” said U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Jose Lucio, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater). “These Soldiers completed over 100 work orders during the exercise and were able to exponentially increase our overall readiness for future operations.”



The 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) is a multi-component unit that provides information and intelligence support to Army and joint forces to support the range of military activities in Northern Command's area of operations.