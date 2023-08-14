NAVY ENTERTAINMENT UNDERWAY

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 18, 2023) – Sailors aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) had the opportunity to happily decompress Aug. 18 as entertainers came aboard to perform in the hangar bay.

Sailors from all departments gathered in the hangar bay to watch the freestyle rap group Free Daps and the Street Drum Corps perform their respective arts. Popcorn and other refreshments were available for viewers to enjoy.

“We make up everything on the spot, that’s why our jokes are stupid” said Isaac Knox, a member of the freestyle rap group Free Daps. “This has been so cool to see. We’ve done a couple of carriers and the morale here, the energy here, has been the best that I’ve ever seen.”

Organizing entertainment events and creating the schedule for all of Gerald R. Ford’s 4,200 Sailors to come participate is not a simple task, and still requires Sailors to join in on the set-up, maintenance, and clean-up of big events such as this. Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) events like these, however, are a great way for Sailors to relieve stress, get away from their workload and spend time laughing with their shipmates.

Those attending the event said it was a hectic time and very funny. Seaman Perry Young, from Milwaukee said he thought it was cool to see a musical event scheduled aboard the ship after work.

”On the flight deck we work really hard and just look forward to the next port visit,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Ikechukwu Onyemauwa, from San Antonio. “When they showed up, they were really energetic and messed with the audience. Everyone liked that. It was cool to have a little break from our work.”

Stress relief is a continuous evolution in the U.S. Navy. Regular events, activities and outlets create a variety of ways for Sailors to blow off steam. It is known by enlisted and officers alike that mental wellness facilitates physical toughness and military readiness. Having periods of rest and recreation is an ongoing mission and involves more than just the performers.

“None of this would have been possible without the crew here onboard and MWR’s help,” said Bobby Alt, a member of Street Drum Corps. “We’re sad to leave. There were a lot of people in the crowd who showed their passion for music and I’m happy we were able to show our appreciation for everything our service members are doing out here.”

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean in support of interoperability and maritime security. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. In total, the GRFCSG is deployed with more than 6,000 Sailors across all platforms ready to respond globally to combatant commander tasking.

Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. Ford-class aircraft carriers introduce 23 new technologies, including Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System, Advanced Arresting Gear and Advanced Weapons Elevators. The new systems incorporated onto Ford-class ships are designed to deliver greater lethality, survivability and joint interoperability with a 20% smaller crew than a Nimitz-class carrier, paving the way forward for naval aviation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 19:59 Story ID: 451728 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVY ENTERTAINMENT UNDERWAY, by SA Tristan Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.