Col. Dane Sandersen Official Steps into the Role of Brigade Commander for the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

Col. Dane Sandersen officially assumed the role of Brigade Commander for the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade on Aug. 5th, 2023. The ceremony marked a pivotal moment in Col. Sandersen's distinguished military career, highlighting his extensive experience and remarkable journey through the ranks.



Col. Sandersen's journey commenced in 1995 with his enlistment, a step that would pave the way for his future accomplishments. Following this, in 1997, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant (Military Police) through the Marquette University Army ROTC Program, solidifying his commitment to service and excellence.



His first assignment in the Army Reserve was with the 3-334 Infantry Regiment (Basic Training) where he served as Training Officer, Company Executive Officer, and Company Commander.



He was then selected as Aide-De-Camp with the 84th Training Command, before returning to another company command in the 3-334.



In 2005 he was deployed to Iraq and led a Military Transition Team with the Multi-National Security Transition Command - Iraq where he was responsible for designing and building Iraq's Military Police capability and schoolhouse.



In 2006, he returned to the Army Reserve as Automations Chief, G 2/6, 84th Training Command where he was responsible for technical infrastructure components across a multi-state environment.



In 2010 COL Sandersen transitioned to the Great Lakes Training Division, 75th Training Command to serve as G6 project officer, Network Operations Center Manager, and DCOS-G6 supporting and building the technical infrastructure behind the CSTX and WAREX exercises.



In 2016, after being awarded the Information Systems Engineering Functional Area (26B), he joined the North Central Cyber Protection Center where he served as Cyber Protection Team Lead. During his tenure, he was also selected as a Cyber Operations Officer (17A).



In 2017 COL Sandersen assumed command of the Northeast Cyber Protection Battalion, fielding the first IOC/FOC Cyber Protection Teams in the Army Reserve.



After relinquishing command in 2019, he led the Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities portfolio in the 75th Innovation Command where the team evaluated new cyber and technical capabilities in support of Army Futures Command.



In 2021 he became the DCOS-G6 of the 200th MP Command supporting Defender Europe, Freedom Shield, CSTX exercises, and ongoing MP Operations. His most recent role was with the 335th Signal Command (T), serving as Director of Innovation: harnessing the data and new technologies to improve decision-making and combat effectiveness.



Beyond his military service, Colonel Sandersen's achievements are of significant distinction within the realm of military education. Having successfully completed a series of esteemed military programs, including the rigorous Military Police Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, the Command and General Staff College, and the venerable U.S. Army War College, he has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence in his pursuit of professional development.



Col. Sandersen's personal pursuits include an affinity for American football, a passion that complements his role as a leader and team player. His hobbies also extend to exploring emerging technologies, piloting drones, and enjoying the contemplative pastime of fishing.



In his family life, Col. Sandersen finds strength and support from his wife, Kristin, and their two children, Ava (20) and Leia (18). Together, they reside in a Milwaukee, Wisconsin suburb, where they share their lives and aspirations.



The journey of Colonel Dane Sandersen serves as an inspiration to his peers and subordinates alike. His career trajectory, marked by dedication, strategic thinking, and leadership, stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to serving his country and embracing innovation across various domains.

