Fort Leonard Wood to host Retiree Appreciation events around post Sept. 8-9

Fort Leonard Wood is set to host its Retiree Appreciation Days celebration Sept. 8 and 9 at various locations around the installation.



According to Camilah Jefferson, Fort Leonard Wood’s Retirement Services officer, events this year will include a bus tour of the post, a retirement ceremony, lunch in an Army dining facility, a retiree dinner, a town hall, and a health and benefits fair and expo.



Jefferson said the goal is to provide retirees and their families with information, services and assistance concerning their personal affairs, benefits, privileges, rights and entitlements.



This year, all events will be held on post, Jefferson added, including the Saturday breakfast.



“We are excited about that change,” she said, noting previous years, the breakfast was held in Waynesville.



At the retiree dinner Friday evening, retired Master Sgt. Steven Eberharter will be recognized as Fort Leonard Wood’s Retiree of the Year, and Keith Pritchard, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army – Missouri (West) will provide remarks, Jefferson said.



New this year will be the expo at Nutter Field House, Jefferson said, bringing together representatives from area private businesses and governmental organizations, including health experts from General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital and ID card facility customer service representatives — outside, military vehicles will be on display during the expo.



U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood Commander Col. Anthony Pollio said he looks forward to a great two days of events.



“I’m honored to welcome our retirees and their families — they are a vital part of our military community,” he said. “Their experiences show us where we came from, and their expertise helps us continue to excel. We have a lot of great events planned over those two days to provide information, give everyone a chance to make new friends, rekindle old memories and, hopefully, have a lot of fun.”



The following is this year’s schedule of events:



Sept. 8



12:30 to 2 p.m. bus tour of the installation (the bus departs from the Nutter Field House parking lot)

3 to 4 p.m. retirement ceremony at Lincoln Hall Auditorium

5:30 to 9 p.m. retiree dinner in the Engineer Regimental Room at the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex

Sept. 9



6 to 8 a.m. breakfast at the USO, 805 Iowa Ave. (free for retirees and their dependents)

7:30 to 8:15 a.m. registration at Abrams Theater

8:30 to 9 a.m. guest speaker at Abrams Theater, Army Retirement Services Director Mark Overberg, introduced by Pollio

9 to 10 a.m. town hall and question-and-answer session at Abrams Theater

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. health and benefits fair and expo at Nutter Field House

11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. lunch at the Bldg. 6111 dining facility (transportation provided)

1:30 p.m. door-prize giveaway at Nutter Field House

Call 573.596.6637 for more information on Retiree Appreciation Days here.

