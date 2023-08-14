Women, Peace, and Security Symposium Held in Almirante, Panama

ALMIRANTE, Panama - U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet (USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT) held a Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Symposium as part of the Continuing Promise 2023 mission in Almirante, Panama, Aug. 15-16.



The symposium included a panel discussion with representatives from Panama and the United States. Speech translating headsets were provided to members of the symposium. The conversation focused on the prevention of conflict and promotion of peace through the empowerment of women.



“The Women, Peace, and Security symposium was an incredible opportunity for me interact with the people of Almirante and experience a different culture,” said Operations Specialist 2nd Class Heidi Reatiga, a U.S. Navy representative at the WPS symposium. “In order to make a more peaceful world, we have to understand the people we work alongside. Events such as the Women, Peace, and Security Symposium provide us the opportunity to bridge the gap between both of our cultures.”



Dr. Lynn Lawry, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics at Uniformed Services University, served as the principal speaker of the event.

Other panelists included local law enforcement, firefighters, community leaders, Afro-descendant indigenous leaders within the community, and U.S Military personnel participating in Continuing Promise 2023.



WPS is a United Nations initiative signed in 2000.﻿ It was a public acknowledgment that women are more adversely impacted by conflict and crisis than men. The WPS program is a cornerstone to USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT’s mission of promoting security partnerships across the Western Hemisphere.



The WPS Symposium was held in conjunction with Continuing Promise 2023, a mission that aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.



USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American regions.



