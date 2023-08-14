USS Ramage arrives in Limassol, Cyprus

Courtesy Photo | 230813-N-NS135-1093 LIMASSOL, Cyprus (Aug. 13, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230813-N-NS135-1093 LIMASSOL, Cyprus (Aug. 13, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) stand watch on the bridge while the ship pulls into port, Aug. 13, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson) see less | View Image Page

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) – part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) arrived in Limassol, Cyprus on August 13, 2023 for a regularly scheduled port visit, demonstrating the continued strength of the U.S-Cyprus partnership.



“While operating in the Mediterranean, we were able to seamlessly integrate our strike group with allied units in the region. With the support of our allies and partners, we remain ready, postured, and prepared to respond to any disturbance in the region at a moment’s notice” says Cmdr. Tim Yuhas, commanding officer of the USS Ramage. “This visit to Cyprus will allow our crew the opportunity to take a breath, reset, and maintain our ship’s culture of excellence.”



Strengthening partnerships during the port visit to Cyprus builds enduring relationships, and emphasizes our shared commitment to promoting security and stability in the region, while seeking opportunities to enhance our interoperability.



The CSG-12 Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is comprised of its flagship and namesake, the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), Carrier Air Wing Eight (CVW-8), Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON-2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (US AFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.