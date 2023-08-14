NSA Souda Bay Commemorates Women’s Equality Day

Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 18, 2023) Members of the Naval Support...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 18, 2023) Members of the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Multicultural Committee cut a commemorative cake during an early commemoration of Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 18, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 18, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay service members and personnel held an early commemoration for Women’s Equality Day with a ceremony at The Anchor on Aug. 18, 2023.



Aug. 26 is the annual recognition of Women’s Equality Day in honor of the 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution, which prohibits states in the United States from denying the right to vote based on gender.



“Gender equality is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world,” said Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “Women represent half the world’s population, and therefore, they also represent half of its potential.”



The commemoration included a review of historical and contemporary figures influential to the advancement of women’s equality and personal reflections on the importance of women’s equality in society.



One guest speaker, Chrisa Paidaraki, discussed women’s suffrage and the women’s equality movement in Greece. Paidaraki is a Greek local national employee on board NSA Souda Bay who works as a data records technician for the Port Operations Department.



Paidaraki told the audience about Kalliroi Siganou-Parren, born in 1861 in the city of Rethimno, Crete. Siganou-Parren was “a very intelligent, forward-thinking woman,” who, Paidaraki said, “launched the feminist movement in Greece” and successfully fought for women to be admitted to the University of Athens.



The commemoration concluded with the cutting of a ceremonial cake. In further observance of the event, the Minoan Taverna hosted a special meal for base personnel.



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.