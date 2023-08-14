Hohenfels Schools Welcome New Teachers and Staff

Photo By Sgt. Rebecca Call | Mr. Carson Lewis, the english and American history teacher, poses for a photo at...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Rebecca Call | Mr. Carson Lewis, the english and American history teacher, poses for a photo at Hohenfels Middle/High-School at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, Aug 15, 2023. Hohenfels schools hired 11 new faculty members for the upcoming school year as part of the Department of Defense Education Activity's (DoDEA) efforts to help their students attain high academic achievement. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rebecca Call) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany- Back to school is in full swing for children at military bases and Europe, and that means new clothes, new supplies, new friends, and occasionally, new teachers.

The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Schools at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) welcomes 11 new faculty members to the Hohenfels Elementary School (HES) and Hohenfels Middle/High School (HMHS) for the 2023-2024 school year.



Both HES and HMHS students begin school Aug. 21, and the new hires, some who are new to the DoDEA system, are gearing up for the upcoming school year, eager to build connections with faculty and staff, and helping their students prepare for their futures under their guidance.



“You have to love pushing kids to be the best version of themselves academically, and that’s what brings me to work every day.” Said Mr. Carson Lewis, the new Social Science / English Language Arts teacher at HMHS.



Lewis has been teaching for over nine years and is excited for the cooler weather of Germany compared to Phoenix, Ariz.



The 2023-2024 school year will last to June 5, 2024, and the new hires intend to bring all their expertise to the table for the nine months of instruction. The combined professional experience of the newly hired staff adds up to 100 years.



Of the 11 new hires, two have served in the military, while the new Physical Education and Health teacher at HMHS, Michael Weston, still serves as a U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer. Such vast expertise prepares students for college, build careers, and handle adult life.



“Obviously we know kids are the future. It’s a little saying, but we know it’s the truth. So having the opportunity to engage with them and have some kind of an influence is mainly why I went into teaching.” said Weston.



Teachers are not the only new faces in the Hohenfels Schools. There is a new principal, school nurse and a school psychologist at HMHS. The list of hires include:

- Dr. Denise Dreger, School Psychologist, HMHS

- Lisa Feng, Special Education and School Counselor, HMHS

- Courtney Huff, 1st Grade, HES

- Derrick Jones, School Nurse, HMHS

- Carson Lewis, Social Science / English Language Arts, HMHS

- Janis Renninger, Special Education, HES

- Rick Renninger, Principal, HMHS

- Amanda Sacco, Culinary Arts, HMHS

- Sarah Utter, Special Education, HES

- Terry Weaver, JRTC Instructor, HMHS

- Michael Weston, Physical Education and Health, HMHS



New and current staff look forward to seeing the students of Hohenfels Schools and wish them a productive school year.



“Every human has a different way to define success, and we will help you set up your own goal and support you to achieve the goal.” Said Lisa Feng, the new special education teacher and counselor.