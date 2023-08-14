Deputy Chief of Staff G-9 tours USAG Rheinland-Pfalz housing, units

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, deputy chief of staff, G-9, and Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry, the senior enlisted advisor to the deputy chief of staff, visited Smith Barracks and Wetzel Kaserne in Baumholder, Germany, Aug. 8. The purpose of the visit was to survey building infrastructure where Soldiers and their families reside, and to get a better understanding of their needs and overall quality of life. The visit concluded with a lunch with Soldiers at the Knight’s Lair Warrior dining facility.
