Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roving Security and Fire Watch Training Ends

    JTF-RH Roving Security and Fire Watch Final Exercise

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown | A Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) roving security and fire watch team member orders...... read more read more

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Desiree Woodman 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) completed training for roving security and fire watch today. Roving security and fire watch teams will conduct 24-hour surveillance of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) during fuel line repacking and defueling of the storage tanks.  

    “Roving security and fire watch is essential to improve safety during repacking and defueling operations, and part of JTF-RH's layered approach to early hazard detection and fire suppression at the RHBFSF,” said Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, JTF-RH Deputy Commander. “These teams allow for a boot on ground approach, which will significantly mitigate the risk of an incident occurring.”  

    The roving security and fire watch team consists of 68 members predominantly from the Hawaii National Guard and Army Reserve. These personnel received custom-tailored, hands-on training to gain the skills and knowledge to conduct continuous and systematic surveillance at the RHBFSF.  

    Personnel learned to detect potential issues and identify hazards, when and how to notify the Federal Fire Department and other authorities, and how to execute an initial and rapid response to a fire event. ​Personnel received basic, advanced, and industrial firefighting training to combat different types of fires in compact spaces. Trainees also received instruction in emergency medical services such as CPR and defibrillator use.   

    JTF-Red Hill is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. 

    For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or downloads the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store. 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 19:44
    Story ID: 451602
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roving Security and Fire Watch Training Ends, by LCDR Desiree Woodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    JTF-RH Roving Security and Fire Watch Final Exercise
    JTF-RH Roving Security and Fire Watch Final Exercise
    JTF-RH Roving Security and Fire Watch Final Exercise
    JTF-RH Roving Security and Fire Watch Final Exercise
    JTF-RH Roving Security and Fire Watch Final Exercise
    JTF-RH Roving Security and Fire Watch Final Exercise
    JTF-RH personnel complete low visibility training
    JTF-RH roving security and fire watch team members conduct SCBA training on Ford Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    Fire Watch
    JTF RH
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT