Roving Security and Fire Watch Training Ends

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown | A Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) roving security and fire watch team member orders...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown | A Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) roving security and fire watch team member orders and evacuation of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), during a final exercise prior to repacking, Halawa, Hawaii, Aug. 17, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown) see less | View Image Page

Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) completed training for roving security and fire watch today. Roving security and fire watch teams will conduct 24-hour surveillance of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) during fuel line repacking and defueling of the storage tanks.



“Roving security and fire watch is essential to improve safety during repacking and defueling operations, and part of JTF-RH's layered approach to early hazard detection and fire suppression at the RHBFSF,” said Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, JTF-RH Deputy Commander. “These teams allow for a boot on ground approach, which will significantly mitigate the risk of an incident occurring.”



The roving security and fire watch team consists of 68 members predominantly from the Hawaii National Guard and Army Reserve. These personnel received custom-tailored, hands-on training to gain the skills and knowledge to conduct continuous and systematic surveillance at the RHBFSF.



Personnel learned to detect potential issues and identify hazards, when and how to notify the Federal Fire Department and other authorities, and how to execute an initial and rapid response to a fire event. ​Personnel received basic, advanced, and industrial firefighting training to combat different types of fires in compact spaces. Trainees also received instruction in emergency medical services such as CPR and defibrillator use.



JTF-Red Hill is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or downloads the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.