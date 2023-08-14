Photo Essay: 'Red Arrow' convoy for Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with a unit that’s part of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with a unit that’s part of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the “Red Arrow” Brigade, are shown Aug. 2, 2023, in a convoy during the Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to the Wisconsin National Guard, XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard’s program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy. Commanders use this exercise to assess their unit’s capabilities during live fire activities and controlled scenarios. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with a unit that’s part of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the “Red Arrow” Brigade, are shown Aug. 2, 2023, in a convoy during the Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis.



According to the Wisconsin National Guard, XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard’s program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy.



Commanders use this exercise to assess their unit’s capabilities during live fire activities and controlled scenarios.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



