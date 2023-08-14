My DCMA: Pashion Gray-Curry, human resources specialist

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Pashion Gray-Curry shares her story.



My name is Pashion Gray-Curry, and this is My DCMA.



I am a human resources specialist with labor and employee relations. I’m assigned to DCMA’s Total Force Directorate here. The greatest thing about working at this location is being a part of the best team in DCMA Total Force. We are a team that has extended beyond being coworkers. We support each other through highs and lows. Even COVID-19 did not affect our bond as we continued to support each other in a virtual environment.



I have been with the agency for over 12 years. I like working here, even on the crazy days. I love it here because the agency offers so many benefits to their employees in support of a true work-life balance. DCMA offers flexible work schedules, fitness programs, an awesome employee assistance program and more. Also, I’m passionate about sharing my knowledge and experience with supervisors, employees, business partners and coworkers.



I serve as the policy program manager for all manuals and instructions pertaining to labor and employee relations and the Management Internal Control Program point of contact for the published labor and employee relations manuals. I also provide training in these areas to the agency’s Keystones in the quarterly boot camp.



I assist and support on the Acquisition Workforce Personnel Demonstration Project, or AcqDemo. It is an annual pay-banded, pay-for-performance system designed to retain, motivate and reward employees for their many contributions.



Additionally, I facilitate supervisor training in the DCMA leadership course, which is a mandatory class for all supervisors. The course develops supervisory-specific skills to successfully accomplish organizational objectives. During the course, my team and I are responsible for presenting areas like: work-life; performance management; maintaining discipline; labor relations; office of workers' compensation; hours of duty; absence and leave; telework and travel compensation.



I feel like DCMA’s mission is critical to the warfighter because we provide contract management and quality assurance surveillance to help ensure all military equipment meets contract requirements.



I’m a crafter by nature, but I love anything that I can use my Cricut and heat press for. My craft room is overflowing with Cricut machines, heat presses, vinyl, shirts, bags and tons of glitter. I’m also a lover of all things Christmas. I recently started decorating Christmas trees for family and friends.



Any supervisor who has attended the leadership course would say that I’m an avid lover of black and white westerns, especially Matt Dillon. That’s true, but there’s something else that’s unique about me. I’m a lifetime member of Girl Scouts and an 18-year leader with the organization. What makes my story unique is that I’m a leader who has never had a scout in the program. Over 18 years ago, I volunteered to support a troop in need. In July 2022, my co-leader and I had the privilege of taking nine Girl Scouts to London and Paris for an educational tour where the girls received two college credits. This was a first for Girl Scouts Commonwealth of Central Virginia, and we made it work, despite COVID-19 causing a year-long travel delay.



Another big highlight in my life was when I received the National Community Service Points of Light Award signed by President Barrack Obama in 2015.



My future goal is focused on becoming the most knowledgeable labor relations specialist by staying abreast of all updated rules, regulations and guidance provided by the Department of Defense.



In the remaining months of 2023, I would like to see our team strengthen our seat at the table by continuing to learn and prove ourselves worthy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 17:44 Story ID: 451593 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Hometown: CHESTER, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, My DCMA: Pashion Gray-Curry, human resources specialist, by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.