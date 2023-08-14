My DCMA: Jason Theriault, administrative contracting officer

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Jason Theriault shares his story.



My name is Jason Theriault, and this is "MY DCMA."



I am an administrative contracting officer with Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations Command here. Some of the great things about working at this location include being close to the beach and in a location where a lot of people enjoy retiring.



My job duties include all actions required for contract administration.



I have been with the agency since October 2016. I like working here because I have an opportunity to ensure our warfighters get what they need when they need it. The agency’s mission is important to America's warfighters because having quality equipment that works and is reliable is important to the mission and safety of our service members.



My favorite hobbies include reading and playing board games with my family. A few years ago, my mentor, whom I consider the best in the agency, challenged me to read more. Every year since, I have consumed over 20 books. This year's goal is 23 and I just completed my 20th book. When my sons are in town, we are at my table surrounded by board games such as Catan, Code Names, Splendor and Wingspan and enjoy playing those games together.



However, my favorite and most consistent hobby is CrossFit. I consider it more than a hobby because I am a volunteer coach and manager at my local gym. Every morning my alarm goes off at 4 a.m. and I am at the gym coaching a class by 5 a.m. I earned my CrossFit certification in 2011 and have found a second family there. I also feel like it helped me recover from my hip replacements much faster than most people would have, because I am now one-year post-operation and can do everything I could do before my hips became a problem.



I am a big advocate for what this program can offer people. I volunteer at the gym to ensure I can offer active and retired military free access.



My future career goals include continuing to provide support to my fellow DCMA colleagues and ensure they have everything they need to succeed. I love helping people, and I strive to build networks so I can help others connect.



Another thing I consider unique about myself is my service as a firefighter for over 25 years, which I loved and consider the best job in the world to help people.



My goal for 2023 is to show appreciation for those who work with me by having personnel recognized during awards programs.

