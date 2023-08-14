MSCPAC Team Participates in Large Scale Exercise 2023

Since Aug. 7, members of the Military Sealift Command Pacific operations department have been participating in the Navy’s Large Scale Exercise 2023.



LSE 2023 is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally integrated exercise designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operations across multiple fleets, in support of the joint force. The training is based on a progression of scenarios that will assess and refine modern warfare concepts, including Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO), Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE), and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO). Participating units include six Navy and Marine Corps component commands and seven U.S. numbered Fleets, including U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Tenth Fleet, operating seamlessly across 22 time zones.



A large part of LES is to work globally, fostering understanding between service branches and commands. In San Diego, at MSCPAC, four members of the command’s operations team are participating in constructive exercises, providing logistics support plans to U.S. THIRD Fleet carrier strike groups.



“Throughout this exercise, we have been liaising with THIRD Fleet to understand their operations and how MSC ships would support that,” said Lt. Cmdr. Peter Garofalo, MSCPAC LSE 2023 participant.





While the bulk of LSE 2023 is being held on the East Coast, there are benefits for MSCPAC. According to Garofalo, exercises such as LSE allow participants to foster relationships, which can be beneficial in future operations.



“I feel that LSE has really strengthened our relationship with THIRD Fleet strike groups; specifically within operations and logistics,” said Garofalo. “The big outcome is that MSC is better understood and that we get incorporated into future exercise planning early.”



LSE 2023 concludes on Friday, with debrief and lessons learned sessions.

