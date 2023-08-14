BDRD Recognized with Poster Award at 2023 MHSRS

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    08.17.2023

    Story by Sidney Hinds 

    KISSIMEE, Fla. – Researchers with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC)’s Biological Defense Research Directorate (BDRD) won second place for their poster presentation session at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) on 17 August.

    BDRD, located in Frederick, Maryland at the National Interagency Biodefense Campus aboard Fort Detrick, was recognized for a research poster on developing an assay for expedited detection of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).

    “It is always a great pleasure to see our outstanding young scientists at NMRC succeed,” said Capt. Guillermo Pimentel, BDRD interim director. “Their dedication to our research mission in support of Navy Medicine is unparalleled, and this poster is a great example of the research NMRC does in support of military readiness.”

    “We’re incredibly proud of the hard work from our BDRD team to take second place out of the hundreds of posters here at MHSRS,” added Capt. Franca Jones, NMRC commander.

    Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, another command within the Naval Medical Research and Development Enterprise, also received recognition at the awards ceremony with an honorable mention for a poster on visual search performance.

    MHSRS, an annual conference for stakeholders in the medical care of service members and veterans, took place from Aug. 14 – 17. Staff from NMRC were joined by their colleagues across Navy Medicine and the enterprise in attending MHSRS.

    MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the warfighter. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing, and relationship building.

    NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology, and behavioral sciences.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023
