BDRD Recognized with Poster Award at 2023 MHSRS

KISSIMEE, Fla. – Researchers with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC)’s Biological Defense Research Directorate (BDRD) won second place for their poster presentation session at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) on 17 August.



BDRD, located in Frederick, Maryland at the National Interagency Biodefense Campus aboard Fort Detrick, was recognized for a research poster on developing an assay for expedited detection of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).



“It is always a great pleasure to see our outstanding young scientists at NMRC succeed,” said Capt. Guillermo Pimentel, BDRD interim director. “Their dedication to our research mission in support of Navy Medicine is unparalleled, and this poster is a great example of the research NMRC does in support of military readiness.”



“We’re incredibly proud of the hard work from our BDRD team to take second place out of the hundreds of posters here at MHSRS,” added Capt. Franca Jones, NMRC commander.



Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, another command within the Naval Medical Research and Development Enterprise, also received recognition at the awards ceremony with an honorable mention for a poster on visual search performance.



MHSRS, an annual conference for stakeholders in the medical care of service members and veterans, took place from Aug. 14 – 17. Staff from NMRC were joined by their colleagues across Navy Medicine and the enterprise in attending MHSRS.



