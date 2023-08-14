HRC commander speaks at Maude lecture

The Army has a long legacy of remembering those who came before, especially those who gave their lives in the nation’s service. This includes the Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Maude Leadership Lecture Series hosted by the Adjutant General School.



The series of speaking events held on Fort Jackson honors Maude’s legacy. He was serving as the Army’s Chief of Staff for Personnel, when he was killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the Pentagon.



Maude, known for his deep love of Soldiers, was the highest-ranking Army officer killed in the attacks.



“It’s a great opportunity to number one, continue to pay tribute to a great American Soldier, a great leader ... in Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Maude,” said Col. Chesley D. Thigpen Jr., commandant of the Adjutant General School while introducing the guest speaker for the event, held in the Solomon Center, Aug. 15.



The goal of the lecture series is to have “senior leaders come and share their experiences with a large diverse group at Fort Jackson,” Thigpen said.



Maj. Gen. Thomas R. Drew, commander of Army Human Resources Command and guest speaker at the event, spoke about what it meant to be a leader and answered questions from the Soldiers in attendance.



Drew, who enlisted in the Army in 1982 and graduated Officer Candidate School in 1989, gave pointers on how to be a better leader.



“You have to be able to inspire the people in your organization,” he said. “They have to be better because you were there than if you weren’t – that takes leadership.”



Leaders are looked up to especially in combat because they are “expected to have the answers and have the confidence to keep going,” he said.



Drew has held numerous leadership and staff positions in multiple units including 1st Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, Fort Campbell, Kentucky; 1st Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, Camp Mobile, Korea; 1st Battalion, 24th Aviation Regiment, Savannah, Georgia; 1st Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment; and the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. He served as deputy commanding general for support at the 2nd Infantry Division; deputy commanding general for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command; and military deputy director of the Army Talent Management Task Force.

