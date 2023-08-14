Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 Exercise - Refueling fighters during essential realistic combat training

Photo By Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter | U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Ogden, a KC-46 Pegasus pilot assigned to the 78th Air...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter | U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Ogden, a KC-46 Pegasus pilot assigned to the 78th Air Refueling Squadron, flies over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3, Aug. 14, 2023. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter) see less | View Image Page