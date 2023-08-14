Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    There’s a lot boiling below those mounds of Thatcher Ants

    Learn more about the Thatching Ants on JBLM

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Story by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Have you ever wondered about those massive mounds writhing with ants scattered across the grounds of Joint Base Lewis-McChord?
    Surprisingly, those mounds of ants provide a valuable service to the areas they occupy. Thatching Ants build their impressive mounds out of decaying materials on the forest floor, providing soil aeration in the process and they are actually predators of other invasive insects.
    “So, they’re actually not that bad to have around,” said Todd Zuchowski, Fish and Wildlife Branch Chief for JBLM’s Directorate of Public Works – Environmental Division.
    Want to learn more about these interesting insects that have more than 100,000 mounds across JBLM? Check out this fun and informative video filled with facts – including how Thatcher Ants taste. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwBG0iLLrPH/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 17:03
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    Learn more about the Thatching Ants on JBLM
    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

