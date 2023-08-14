New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Save on First-Day Purchases Aug. 17-31

Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers who use a new MILITARY STAR® card account...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers who use a new MILITARY STAR® card account from Aug. 17 through Aug. 31 can save 15% on first-day purchases. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers who use a new MILITARY STAR® card account from Aug. 17 through Aug. 31 can save 15% on first-day purchases.



Shoppers earn the savings in place of the normal 10% off on all first day’s purchases when they open a new MILITARY STAR account. The extra discount is also valid for cardmembers who have opened a new account and have not made any purchases.



“Giving Exchange shoppers the opportunity for even more savings at a busy time of year is a great advantage of MILITARY STAR,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “With everyday savings and special deals, using MILITARY STAR pays off for shoppers and their military communities.”



The 15% first-day purchase savings can be combined with other offers and promotions, including back-to-school deals in PXs, BXs and at ShopMyExchange.com. Promotions when using MILITARY STAR include:



• Spend $99-$198 on clothing, footwear and backpacks and get three months interest-free financing* (Aug. 11-24, in-store only)

• Spend $199+ on clothing, footwear and backpacks and get six months interest-free financing** (Aug. 11-24, in-store & online)

• Extra 10% off children’s clothing (Aug. 18-24)



The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are also eligible to apply for a card. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount when shopping the Exchange online.



Additional benefits for MILITARY STAR cardmembers include:



• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Rewards program with unlimited 2% rewards earned on purchases. (Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan.)

• Free shipping on online orders.



The MILITARY STAR card offers fair and flexible terms, including one low APR for everyone, regardless of credit score, and no annual, late or over-limit fees. Active-duty military members are eligible for additional benefits such as a 0%-interest Military Clothing plan for qualifying uniform basics and a reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments.



The first-day discount is dependent upon application approval and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



*Valid August 11 – 24, 2023, at any Army & Air Force Exchange Services facility. Clothing, shoes and/or backpack purchases of $99 to $198 qualify for 3 months no interest and no payments financing. Excludes ShopMyExchange.com, prior purchases, concessionaires and Exchange Online MarketPlace, NEX, MCX and CGX.



**Valid August 11 – 24, 2023, at any Army & Air Force Exchange Services facility. Clothing, shoes and/or backpack purchases of $199 or more qualify for 6 months no interest and no payments financing. Excludes prior purchases, concessionaires and Exchange Online MarketPlace, NEX, MCX and CGX.



Offers end at 11:59 p.m. on final day of promotion. MILITARY STAR promotions subject to credit approval. Standard account terms apply to non-promotional purchases and, after promotion ends, to promotional purchases. As of July 27, 2023, a variable 15.49% APR applies to retail plan purchases, and a variable 23.49% APR applies to accounts subject to penalty APR. Minimum interest charge: 50¢. See Exchange Credit Program agreement for more details.



